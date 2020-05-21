Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Government, yesterday vowed to sustain the pace of developing the state irrespective of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

The government said it has ordered contractors handling various projects to site to continue with ongoing jobs particularly roads.

Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu, who made this known in Asaba, said the government is committed to completing the Sector C of the 149km Ughelli-Asaba dual carriage way.

Aniagwu added that all internal roads, under construction and rehabilitation, will be given accelerated attention before the rains finally set in.

He said despite the COVID-19, the state is still distributing starter packs to budding entrepreneurs as part of efforts to diversify the economy from oil, adding that inputs were also being distributed to farmers.

The commissioner said the state has further relax restrictions on religious worships, adding that churches were now free to hold services three times a week.

He also said restrictions on number of worshippers in a church hall at time has been abolished, adding that church leaders must ensure members of their congregations observe appropriate social distancing, wear face masks and other COVID-19 prevention protocols.

Although, the same policy applies to Muslim faithful, Aniagwu said Muslim leaders have agreed to observe the Sallah prayers and celebration from their homes because of the crowd being expected at the mosques.

The commissioner restated the government commitment to continue to enforce border closure and control, insisting that the state will continue to collaborate with the Federal Government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

“We will continue to ensure our people are safe from this virus. As such, we are much more interested in enforcing border closure.

“At the River Niger Head Bridge, there is serious screening of vehicular movement to ensure only those exempted from restrictions are allowed to go into Onitsha in neighbouring Anambra State,” he said.