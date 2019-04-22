The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declined comment on the allegations by returning officers that they transmitted result through the commission’s server, stressing that the issue is before the presidential election petition tribunal.

National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education committee, Festus Okoye, said instead of joining issues again, it would be better for the Returning Officers to take their claims to the tribunal.

“The position of the commission is that whatever issue arising from the allegation that the results were uploaded from our server is already in the petition by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate to the presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Issues have also been joined on whether there is such server.

“Based on the fact that issues have been joined in the past, the commission would not want to canvass issues before the tribunal on the pages of newspapers. If the Returning Officers feel strongly that the allegation is true, it is left for the so-called Returning Officers to take their case before the tribunal.

“Again, we have made it clear that we transmitted the results manually not electronically. So, whatever might arise from it should be sorted out at the election petition tribunal,” he insisted.