Joe Effiong, Uyo

Teachers in Akwa Ibom State have issued a warning to the state government that they would no longer tolerate what they characterise as the “humiliating treatments” and neglect to which they are being subjected at the hands of the state officials.

The state chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Etim Ukpong, who issued the warning in Uyo during the celebration of the 2019 World Teachers’ Day, with the theme: “Young Teachers, the Future of the Profession,” explained that young professional teachers would not accept a situation where top government officials and those who matter fall over themselves trying to be counted at other professional associations’ functions.

“They feel demeaned or insulted to be invited to teachers’ programmes to the point that requests for financial assistance would be weighed till even (W & T) Avery, the scales maker of years of yore, would be wondering in [their] graves if is the same god that made others that also made teachers. Yet everyone wants teacher to achieve quality results,” Ukpong remarked.

“The young professional teacher may not tolerate such humiliating treatments; and the future may not be better than it is today. And the truth must be told: government‘s negative attitude towards the teachers has largely been responsible for society’s lack of respect for the teacher.”

To attract young professionals to the teaching profession, the NUT boss asked government to adopt a positive attitude towards, in particular, public school teachers for society to accord them due respect.

In the new spirit of education in the state, Ukpong reminded government to address issues such as clearing outstanding arrears to teachers such as 2013, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2019 leave grants, promotion arrears of 2011 till date, 7.5% contributory pensions refund to teachers in primary and secondary schools, and delays in the release of teachers’ promotions, among others.

Governor Udom Gabriel Emmanuel, who was represented on the occasion by the head of civil service in the state, Mr Effiong Essien, said his administration would continue to prioritise the development of education and welfare of teachers because of the cardinal role of education in the development of any system.

The governor said the renovation and equipping of educational facilities, building of model schools, free and compulsory education, payment of examination fees for students, the recruitment of more teachers to bridge teacher-student ratio and the recently held education summit were part of government’s effort at repositioning the education sector in the state.

He also mentioned the payment of subventions, salaries, pensions and other entitlements, release of the 2017/2018 promotions, as well as the on-going efforts at clearing the backlog of gratuities as a clear demonstration of his sincere concern for the welfare of his workforce.

Emmanuel, who described the teaching profession as the mother of all professions, commended teachers for their sacrifice and assured that government was working hard to address other outstanding issues in the sector.

He charged them not to relent in their dedication and mentoring of young teachers, and wished them a happy and rewarding celebration.

The state Commissioner for Education, Professor Nse Essien, represented by the Director, Adult and Non-Formal Education, Mrs Mercy Edet, described teachers as destiny moulders and commended them for their pivotal role in shaping society and the citizens.

The Commissioner thanked the Governor for investing in the development of the education sector. He assured the teachers that the education sector, under his watch, would continue to receive prompt attention.