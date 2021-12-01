By Henry Uche

The Lagos State Council of Trade Union Congress (TUC) has vowed never to tolerate any form of intimidation, abuse of workers’ rights and other forms of victimisation from employers even in the face of global pandemic.

In a communique signed by the Council’s Chairman and Secretary, Comrades Gbenga Ekundayo and Abiodun Aladetan, respectively, after a two day workshop organised by its leadership, on “Decent Work & employment Relations- The Impact for a Smart City”, the Congress warned employers particularly those in the private sector that the reported and unreported cases of victimisation, sexual harassment, child/forced labour, threats, bullying, arbitrary disengagements, intimidations, casualisation, witch-hunting and repression of workers and labour leaders in the State should stop forthwith.

TUC maintained that it would not hesitate to deploy all legitimate instrumentalities of law to resist and to rescue its members from the clutches of workplace evils, neoliberal vultures and vulgarities of the spineless oppressive employers that operates in Lagos State.

“TUC Lagos Council in a very strong term warns all employers to desist from actions or inactions that are capable of destroying the existing industrial peace and harmony that Lagos State is well noted for.

“The world of work is presently under attack and the Nigeria Labour Law now on trial due to the high reported cases of abuses of workers’ Rights in work places particularly since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence the need for Labour leaders to fight for workers rights at all times,”

The Congress called for employers and labour leaders to promote decent work by ensuring that adequate measures and policies are put in place to encourage social integration, create a sense of personal worth and provide a measure of quality of life for the workers in line with International Labour Organization Convention 87(1948),98 (1949) 111(1958)105 (1957) etc. They condemned in strong terms, all forms of indecent work deployed by employers under the guise of casualisation, outsourcing, ad-hoc staffing, slavery, child labour and arbitrary disengagement.

