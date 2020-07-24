Gyang Bere, Jos

President of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Dr. Stephen Baba Panya, has expressed deep sadness over the ongoing decimation of Christians in various communities in Nigeria, particularly in Southern Kaduna by suspected Fulani bandits.

He said Christians were being attacked and killed in their homes with brazen impunity without any form of provocation.

Rev. Panya in a statement called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Kaduna governments to stop ongoing killings of Christians in Southern Kaduna and Nigeria.

“It is very disturbing that these daily onslaughts on Christians in Kaduna State and Southern Kaduna in particular have been going on for too long unattended by the federal and state governments as if the lives of Christians no longer matter in the areas under attacks,” he said.

The ECWA president said the manner in which the attacks were launched against Christian communities suggest clearly that the invaders were encamped in not too far locations from the villages.

However, the Southern Kaduna Baptist Conference said it was seeking divine intervention over the incessant killings in the region.

Rev. Donald Arak, President of the Conference, made this known when he led a delegation to condole with the Chairman of Kaura Local Government Area over the recent attacks in the area.

“It is unfortunate that such killings keep occurring. We are so much touched by this ungodly act, and our prayer is that the Council and the entire people of Kaura will be comforted. We are praying that God Almighty will intervene and fight this battle on our behalf, because we have no one else to turn to but him,” he said.

Arak said the church would continue to pray for God to expose the sponsors and perpetrators of such ‘senseless killings.’

He appealed to youths in the area to be peaceful and resist the urge to take laws into their hands in the face of the attacks.

“We will continue to encourage our youths to be law abiding and always embrace peace,” he said

Arak urged the state and federal governments to do more in fulfilling their primary responsibility of securing lives and property.

Dr. Bege Katuka, Caretaker Chairman of Kaura, thanked the Baptist Conference for identifying with them in the period of grief.