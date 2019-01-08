One other category in that group constituted 63 persons not 375 that you read in the social media. Only 63 were in that group and those were the staff that got their letters of disengagement recently. So, that’s how they arrived at the decision on these people. The other category of staff that was also affected were contract academic staffs or adjunct. Contract means the person have retired and not working anywhere else but with EBSU. Others are adjunct which means you have a primary job somewhere else but you are moonlighting here. These are the categories. If you look at the age of retirement in the university, it is 75 years for academic and 65 years for non-academic. If you look at the academic cadre which is what we are talking about, almost those in the contract cadre are between 75 to 80 or more. The actual staff, some of them have duties in three or four universities. So the committee recommended that this category of people 46 and 90 will also be disengaged. But their disengagement is different because they are on contract and are signed. The contract staffs own is when their tenure is due, we will not renew it because it’s renewable every year and some of them have been with EBSU for over 10 years on contract and adjunct. The benefit of that is that a lot of people who are younger and dynamic including qualified Ebonyians who have PhD that are looking for jobs, we can bring in these younger ones to replace the older ones so that they can take a rest.

Earlier, you explained the categories of staff that were affected. In one of the categories you said 29, and while answering the question you said 46 and 90. Is proper to say that 165 were disengaged? What have been disengaged right now are 63. What I presented to you is that in the first category of academic staff: contract and adjunct; there are 46 contract staff and 90 adjunct staff. In the non-academic area, there are 63 who have these discrepancies. Somebody made a comment, that the university is kind not to prosecute these people or to recover money from those who have overstayed without retiring when they were supposed to have retired which is the rule in public service. The total number so far disengaged is 63. The other category will be each time their contract expires; they will not renew it unless the departments absolutely need them. Before you came on board, a number of sex-for-marks scandals rocked ESBU. Your predecessor set up a committee to investigate the allegations but it appears it’s taking longer than necessary. Why is it so? When a lecturer is accused of extorting money or harassing female students, it is an accusation that has been made. It is brought to the attention of the department where the lecturer is. The department or the faculty will set up a committee to look at the allegation and once they finish their own investigation, they forward the report to the management with their own recommendations. Management will look at it and if the recommendations are not quite in consonance with the problem, that report would be sent to senior or junior staff disciplinary committee depending on the rank of the staff. One of the regulations which is also causing problem now is that the university regulation requires that once a staff matter is sent to any of the standing committees, such staff is automatically placed on suspension. So, that’s regarding the delay in concluding the matter. We are doing our best to shorten the time. You are right in that direction. On the issue of harassment in the university or the kid gloves treatment, when I came on board,