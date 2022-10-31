From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Alkali has assured that his men would be able to deal with any type of threat posed by the 2023 general elections.

Alkali who disclosed this on Monday at a 3 days conference and retreat of the police force also noted that the “retreat will unveil the strategic plan for the 2023 election. Our plans for the election will produce a credible election in 2023 that will be acceptable to Nigerians.

“The countdown to the 2023 general elections may present new security threats. However, we will provide the needed intelligence to make the election work,” he said.