From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Kano State, Kabiru Abba Yusuf has cautioned that he would not accept any form of intimidation or inconclusive arrangement in the 2023 elections.

Yusuf was leading in the 2019 gubernatorial polls in the state that was declared inconclusive by INEC but dramatically dropped to the second place after the supplementary elections.

In a briefing in Kano, Yusuf stressed,” This time around, we would not tolerate any form of intimidation from any quarters as we remain resolute to democratic principles”

He added that, “With the growing number of registered voters in the state and the willingness of the people to participate in the next elections, we are very optimistic that the peoples mandate would prevail this time around and every vote must count”

“We, therefore, wish to urge all security agencies to remain just and fair through a professional conduct of their civic responsibilities by creating a level playing ground for all candidates” he stated

The candidate, who spoke through his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, assured the state that he would operate within the confine of the Electoral Act 2022 as Amended and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Let me reiterate our commitment to championing an issue based campaign devoid of malice, witch-hunting and blackmail so as not to heat up the polity” he stated.

He expressed delight at the sustained momentum and perseverance of his supporters and the good people of Kano State from the inception of his candidature in 2019 to date.

He hinted that in the next few days, he would unveil his blue print for the state to the general public as well as inaugurate the state Campaign Council.

He also raised the alarm over the activities of a syndicate of politicians in the state who collect Permanent Voter’s Cards from unsuspecting members of public with the aim of disenfranchising them from exercising their civic rights.

He maintained that their party had put in place the necessary mechanism to track, report and pursue legal action against any individual or group found to be engaged in this heinous act that is contrary to the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.