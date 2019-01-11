Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has declared that it would neither stop nor boycott the forthcoming general elections in the South East region.

The pro-Biafra group said that the decision was in line with its primary and avowed principle of actualising Biafra through non-violence means in collaboration with other pro-Biafra groups.

The MASSOB statement was contained in a communique, issued on Friday after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Enugu; it was signed by Mr. Uchenna Madu, national Leader and Mr. Samuel Edeson national Director of Information respectively.

