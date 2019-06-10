Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan, with agency report

Aare Ona Kakanfo Gani Adams has decried spate of insecurity in the country, blaming it on weak institution and leadership failure.

This was just as he commended South West governors for organising a security summit in the region.

Adams, in a statement, yesterday, said the summit was long overdue, saying the move will forestall further attacks on the region, and bring back the lost glory of the South West.

Five governors, Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti) had last week held a meeting on the rising spate of insecurity in the region.

Adams, who had on two occasions, written letters to the governors on the need to organise the summit, expressed optimism at the move, pointing out that there is need to fast-track the process leading to the summit.

“I must commend the efforts of the governors, it came at a time when the South West had been gripped by the activities of the herdsmen, and other social vices. The South West almost lost its peace and credibility over the consistent attacks by the killer herdsmen ravaging the region.

“As far as I am concerned, I believe the move will translate to further progress, because it will further create an enabling environment for foreign investors that are interested in doing business in the region.”

Director General of the DAWN Commission, Mr. Seye Oyeleye, also enjoined security agencies in the country to double up their efforts in ending kidnapping and other security challenges that are on the rise in the region.

