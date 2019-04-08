Chinyere Anyanwu
Talk about super plants delivering super health benefits as well as great financial gains and the moringa plant will come tops. A medically potent plant that has served generations of people, especially Africans and Indians, moringa’s popularity has grown in the last few decades owing to increased awareness of its health and wealth creation potential. This, in effect, has increased its demand globally, thereby increasing the need for it to be cultivated commercially because there is a huge mar- ket for it both locally and internationally.
According to stakeholders, moringa farming in Nigeria is capable of generating over N500 billion within a year in addition to providing thousands of jobs for youths.
Also known as the tree of life, moringa is an all round useful plant. Everything about it is useful; the leaves, roots, bark, branches, seeds, flowers, fruits, etc. It is said to cure any sickness imag- inable and its oil is more preferable to jatropha oil as a biofuel. All parts of the plant are economically vi- able and its seeds, which are more potent than the leaves, are more in demand because they can stay more than one and half years without losing their oil and medicinal properties.
Health benefits of moringa
Moringa oleifera, as it is scientifically called, is one of the most nutrient-rich plants in the world. It is a rich source of iron, Vitamins K, A & E and calcium, and also high in antioxidants, which are essential for protecting, repairing and pre- venting cell damage, as well as minimising the ageing process of the skin.
Boosts fertility: It in- creases sperm production in males and induces breast milk in nursing mothers.
Skin: It is filled with skin- loving vitamins including Vitamin A and E. Vitamin A is essential for healthy, radiant skin while Vitamin E helps to fight the signs of ageing.
Boosts immunity: It has immune-boosting powers which help the body to stave off infections and illnesses. It is also potential as an anti-cancer agent.
Aids digestion: It is a rich source of calcium which con- tributes to the normal function of digestive enzymes and its fibre content helps to support a healthy digestive system and bowel regularity.
Maintains healthy vision: Moringa is a source of vita- min A which contributes to normal vision.
Anti-diabetic: Studies have confirmed that morin- ga is a successful way to treat diabetes and is proven to de- crease blood glucose level.
Farming processes
Land preparation: Mor- inga farming is best done in a well-drained sandy-loam soil rich in organic matters. It can be intercropped with other crops. It is a leguminous plant that adds nutrients to the soil thereby enriching it for any other crop to thrive. Plough and harrow should be used to till and prepare the soil for a large expanse of land and the soil should be dressed with manure were necessary.
Planting: Moringa can be planted directly to the main field or through nursery. When raising moringa through nursery, fill the nursery bags with sand, drop two – three seeds in each, 1cm – 2cm deep. The soil should be moist but not water logged. Within five – 10 days, the seeds will germinate. Thin them to one each in a nursery bag. When they reach a height of 70cm – 80cm high, dig a hole of 30 – 50cm deep, 40 – 50 wide. Cut the bottom of the nursery bag and place the seedling with the sand as it is into the hole. Care should be taken not to damage the roots.
Hastening germination of moringa seeds: Soak the seeds in water 12–24 hours before planting. Crack the shell before plant- ing; plant only the kernel. To plant moringa directly, plant seeds when the rains are just starting, between March and April. Dig the soil 20-50cm and mix the top soil with manure, fill the sand back. Create a hole of 2cm and drop 2 moringa seeds. Plant the seeds 3m x3m in rows to allow adequate sunlight and air movement in the farm. The cultivation should be carried out in an East-West direction. In case of inter- cropping, allow a spacing of 10m. If you are planting for the leaves only then use 20 x 20cm. Another way to plant moringa is through graft- ing. Cut the parent plant (it should be the hard part) about 50-100cm long with a diameter of 10cm thick- ness. Plant them directly in sacks if using nursery. Use a light sandy soil, put 1/3 of its length into the soil and water lightly. The roots of a moringa tree planted in the nursery are slow in develop-
ing.
Manure application
After adding manure two weeks before planting, ap- ply 50kg of NPK per hectare after six months. Use phosphorus to encourage root development.
Irrigation: Moringa plant will grow without too much water; the plant does not need much water. How- ever, in order to induce flowering or fruiting, apply water every two weeks. Don’t water them during rainy season but once in a week during dry season. Use drip irrigation for moringa farming.
Stop watering them after two months of planting or transplanting.
Pruning: Prune moringa trees after a year or when they are 3ft tall. Leave about four to five branches on each plant. Pruning will increase branching, enhance production and allow greater harvest.
Pest/diseases that affect moringa plant: Fruit flies and stem borers attack moringa plants. Others are caterpillar which can eat up the leaves; aphids, and bud- worms which cause defoliation. Insecticides orneem oil should be used to control them. Animals such as cow, goat, and sheep eat up moringa seedlings a lot. Build perimeter fencing around the farm. Use jatropha trees to prevent animals from enter- ing moringa farm. Root rot that can be caused by excess water in the soil can be con- trolled by creating pathway for water to drain out during the rains or after irrigation.
Harvesting: Harvest is done manually by the use of sickles, knives or any sharp object. Remove the seeds when the pods are dry; don’t let them split open before harvesting. If the pods are harvested when they are still green or before maturing, they will decay. You can do that only if you want to use them for cooking or salad preparation. For leaves harvesting, cut off some of the branches and pluck off the leaves and dry. Harvest of grafted moringa plants is between six and eight months after planting. It can also be done after a year. The first harvest will be low but yield increases every passing year. Dry the leaves in an open place where they are not ex- posed to sun. This is to pre- serve their properties. Moringa plant yields most in dry conditions and good/timely irrigation.
