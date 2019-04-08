According to stakeholders, moringa farming in Nigeria is capable of generating over N500 billion within a year in addition to providing thousands of jobs for youths.

Also known as the tree of life, moringa is an all round useful plant. Everything about it is useful; the leaves, roots, bark, branches, seeds, flowers, fruits, etc. It is said to cure any sickness imag- inable and its oil is more preferable to jatropha oil as a biofuel. All parts of the plant are economically vi- able and its seeds, which are more potent than the leaves, are more in demand because they can stay more than one and half years without losing their oil and medicinal properties.

Health benefits of moringa

Moringa oleifera, as it is scientifically called, is one of the most nutrient-rich plants in the world. It is a rich source of iron, Vitamins K, A & E and calcium, and also high in antioxidants, which are essential for protecting, repairing and pre- venting cell damage, as well as minimising the ageing process of the skin.