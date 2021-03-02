From Okwe Obi, Abuja

An ex-lawmaker, Ayo Arise, has advised well-meaning Nigerians to assist the underprivileged in order to give them a sense of belonging and a better life, especially at a time the country is experiencing economic hardships.

Arise, who spoke during the installation of Oluwabunmi Apata as the 16th President of Soroptimist International, Abuja branch, recently, said that the responsibility to care for the poor was should not be left to government alone.

When I read about their mission and vision it blends with the aspirations of lifting people up,’ Arise said.

‘And those that have been able to achieve in the society should give something back particularly in terms of assisting the less fortunate in the society in terms of offering them scholarship, building and equipping the classrooms with computers, encouraging the students to excel and singling out the best in the particular district.

‘I have sponsored such a student throughout the high school education, repairing boreholes and providing water,’ he said.

In her acceptance speech, the President, Soroptimist International, Apata, noted that the organization would continue to leverage on the federal government’s efforts to lift Nigerians out of poverty

She disclosed that during the lockdown which was occasioned by COVID-19, mothers and children were gifted food items while some mothers who couldn’t pay hospital bills after childbirth were rescued.

‘Some of the women are here that we distributed palliatives to ease their pains especially during the lockdown. We went to national hospital and school for the blind to reach out to children in the ward and women who could not pay their bills after giving birth.

‘We paid bills for like 10 of them. We reached out to some people even in the emergency ward and gave them stipends. What inspired me is that I just like to give.

‘I like people around me to be happy. And, like I tell people my doors are open. People come to my house and they don’t go back empty handed. I like to be around children. It is my main ministry in the church.

‘As a club, we have touched the lives of Daughters of Abraham. We went to see a woman in Masaka and empowered her with funds to start chicken feed business and rent a shop. We are also giving a borehole at Shere community,’ she added.