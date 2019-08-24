Vivian Onyebukwa, [email protected]

If there is one dress that is our all-time favourite, it’s a shirtdress. It works for every style type and it’s a versatile part of any wardrobe.

It is an ideal choice for wearing on a casual basis as well as to formal events. A perfect shirtdress can take you anywhere you want, from work to parties.

It is also the most comfortable, easy-to-wear outfit for travel.

All you need is to style it properly with the necessary accessories.

There are lots of interesting designs to choose from, including oversized or smartly tailored versions that can be paired with various footwear designs such as mules, sandals, sneakers, gladiators, etc.

Wearing a very short shirtdress with jeans trouser makes it more comfortable and stylish.