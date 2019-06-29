Super Eagles stand in captain, Ahmed Musa has attributed the sloppy performance against Burundi to the effect of the weather in Alexandria.

Musa told Sunsports/SportingSun that they struggled in the game because of the hot weather.

“We couldnt get a firm grip of the game against Burundi because the weather was extremely hot.

“Don’t forget almost all of us came to the competition from Europe, where the weather is cooler only to be faced with a very hot one in Alexandria,” he said.

He, however, assured that as the competition progresses, they will adapt well and Nigerians will start seeing a much improved performance.

“We have conditioned to the weather now, and I assure Nigerians that they will start seeing the very best of us in the remaining matches,” he stressed.