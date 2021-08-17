Webb Fontaine Nigeria Limited, an ICT trade solution service provider has resolved the glitches affecting Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) servers in some ports.

Managing Director of the company, Ope Babalola, in a statement at the weekend reassured members of the business public using the NCS portal of the company’s unwavering commitment in ensuring excellent service delivery.

Babalola who described the issue as temporary service disruptions, added that his company remains committed to helping government achieve it’s goals of increasing in revenue and trade facilitation. He also disclosed that Webb Fontaine has contributed to human capital development through capacity building of customs officers.

“At Webb Fontaine Nigeria we are looking to offer the best end user experience and to maximise the service availability in a very challenging (in a very particular) telecommunications environment. The recent interruptions were caused by factors beyond the control of Webb Fontaine Nigeria or its telecommunications partners. Nevertheless, by working around the clock with our telecom partners, we were able to isolate and resolve these issues thus reducing the service interruption to a minimum.

“While we are yet to conclude if this was due to some deliberate vandalism or other causes, we have deployed our team of engineers to ensure that every cause for a future breakdown is eliminated…”

“Like in many other countries, where we operate, we are at the fore of providing solutions for trade facilitation, powered by world class technology and artificial intelligence.

“We also deliberately contribute in knowledge transfer through training and retraining of the country’s relevant manpower to achieve and sustain efficiency.

“Our Nigeria Customs Integrated System (NICIS II), a bespoke and tailor made initiative for Customs efficiency, has proven to be a home grown technological innovation running on international best practices and delivering credible results

“The NCS, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and many other government and private sector players in the import/ export community have leveraged on our provided solutions over the years.

“We have contributed immensely in migration from hitherto manual processes to a state of improved automation which has resulted in revenue increase and seamless processing

“For instance, importing agents can now go to the portal for trade actors to process all the required documentation, from e-Form M – the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and NCS’ online mandatory documentation process – to the Pre-Arrival Assessment Report (PAAR) system of the NCS, and finally clearing their consignments.

“This has improved the transparency of NCS operations, raised revenue collection and blocked possible areas of leakages through risk assessment and management.

“The NCS as an organisation and it’s team of result driven officers are really utilising the provided platform for great results. This is evident in the unprecedented N1trillion half year revenue collection recorded in June 2021,” Babalola said.

Spokesperson for the Apapa Customs Command, Usman Abubakar confirmed that the glitches were for very short periods of about two hours on a few days, adding that the issue has been resolved and the system is now working better.