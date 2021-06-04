“To cherish what remains of the Earth and foster its renewal is our only legitimate hope of survival.” These words of Wendell Erdman Berry underscore the emerging conversations as we mark yet another World Environment Day.

The World Environment Day, which takes place annually on June 5 is an event to celebrate and promote environmental awareness and sustainability across the globe. Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1972, the World Environment Day aims to raise global awareness and mobilise humans to take positive environmental action to protect nature, and planet Earth. The World Environment Day 2021 will see the launch of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.

“Ecosystem Restoration”, the theme for World Environment Day 2021, means assisting in the recovery of ecosystems that have been degraded or destroyed, as well as conserving the ecosystems that are still intact. Healthier ecosystems, with richer biodiversity, yield greater benefits such as more fertile soils, bigger yields of timber and fish, and larger greenhouse gas sinks. Chevron Nigeria Limited (CNL), operator of the joint venture between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and CNL (“NNPC/CNL JV”), conducts business in a socially and environmentally sustainable manner and complies with applicable regulatory requirements, stakeholder expectation, best industry practices, and has made Environmental Stewardship part of its social investment programmes.