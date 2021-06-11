First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has re-assured that it will continue to champion, execute and support initiatives that would enhance the ecosystem, as well as tackle some of the adverse effects of climate change and other challenges facing the environment. The bank said the pledge was in recognition of the fact that cleaner and more sustainable environment was key to building a better world for present and future generation.

FCMB gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s World Environment Day (WED), which held on June 5, 2021 under the theme, “Ecosystem Restoration”. The annual WED is one of the principal vehicles through which the United Nations stimulates worldwide awareness of the environment and climate issues. It also serves as an opportunity to remind humanity of the need to protect theenvironment, as well as encourage responsible conduct by communities, enterprises and individuals in preserving and enhancing it.

Through the years, FCMB, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) philosophy, has maintained active participation in the WED. The institution does this by organising and hosting various educative programmes, in partnership with the Nigeria Conservation Foundation and other stakeholders. For this year’s edition, the Bank mobilised staff, hundreds of students and young Nigerians nationwide to plant trees in the six geopolitical zones of thecountry, as part of its “Go Green” initiative. The tree planting exercise, which also forms part of the Bank’s Employee Volunteering Scheme, would go a long way towards restoring the balance of the ecosystem and improving the environment. The bank’s sustainability agenda is underpinned by the nine pillars of the Nigerian Sustainable Banking Principles (NSBPs) developed and adopted by theBankers’ Committee in 2012. The NSBPs encourage banks to promote economic growth, business opportunities, and enhance innovation and competitiveness, whilst protecting communities and the environment. Speaking on FCMB’s commitment to environmental sustainability and the WED, the Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Diran Olojo, said the interventions were part of the bank’s contribution towards making the world a better place.