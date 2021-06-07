By Adewale Sanyaolu

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the corporation and its partners across the industry have succeeded in minimizing oil spills and emplaced measures to ensure that even when spills occur, they are immediately contained, adding that restoration of the environment was now a first line activity in the oil and gas industry.

This was even as it said said NNPC would continue to engage stakeholders, regulatory institutions and global partners to ensure that the environment is preserved for generations, adding that it remains committed to the promotion of sustainable environment across it operations, stressing that its energy transition programme and support for carbon neutral projects are proofs of that commitment.

The Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mallam Mele Kyari, stated this at an event organized by the Group Health, Safety, Environment Department to mark this year’s World Environment Day.

He said the oil and gas industry and particularly the NNPC were conscious of the impact of their operations on the environment, hence, have been at the forefront of efforts to preserve the environment wherever they operate.

Kyari said it was in keeping with the philosophy of environmental sustainability that the oil and gas industry is leading a move towards energy transition and embracing carbon neutral activities.

“The oil and gas industry is also leading a move towards transition of energy where our activities become carbon neutral. It means that we have more respect for the environment, we carry out our activities in such a way that impact on the environment is at the barest minimum’’ Kyari stated.

Earlier in his keynote address, the GMD congratulated Pakistan for hosting this year’s World Environment Day and expressed hope that Nigeria would be the first African country to host the global event.

In his address, the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Mr. Mohammed Ahmed, said NNPC would strive to carry out its business in alignment with the ecosystem and the theme of the 2021 World Environment Day: “Ecological Restoration and Resetting Our Relation with Nature”.

Also speaking at the occasion, the General Manager, Group Health, Safety, Environment and Quality, Engr. Hussaini Alli, said there was need for everyone to work towards preserving and sustaining the environment, stressing that the objective of the World Environment Day is to sensitize and galvanize people to take positive action for the sustenance of the environment. The World Environment Day is observed on June 5th every year.