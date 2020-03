The stage is set for the glam wedding of Princess Adesola Ogunwusi, the immediate elder sister of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, which holds in Lagos on Sunday, March 8.

The wedding, which promises to be fun-filled, will see Princess Adesola walking down the aisle with her lover, Italy-based businessman, Owolabi Ayoola, an indigene of Gbagura, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Palace sources revealed that Oba Ogunwusi has vowed to give his sister a befitting royal wedding.