From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

Kogi State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) women leader, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has sympathized with the wife of the Chief Army of Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru who died along 10 others in a plane crash on Friday and urged her to weep no more as her husband died a national hero.

Princess Adejoh who described the accident as ‘tragic and deeply painful’ also sympathised with families of other 10 officers that were involved in the ill fated crash.

In a press statement made available to newsmen in Lokoja, the women leader said the shocking news of the death of the dynamic and combatant chief of Army staff and those of his entourage has caused great pain and loss in to all Nigerians and their patriotic zeal and efforts to keep Nigeria in peace will never be forgotten

The statement reads in part: “Nigerians are not pretenders, their reaction to a person’s death can be considered as a good assessment tool to tell how a person lived their life, whether good or bad, impactful or not, depending on how we( Nigerians) mourn them.

“From the level of mourning displayed by majority of Nigerians, the families of these officers should draw strength and be proud that their dead relatives are immortal heroes as far as the country is concerned.

“For a chief of staff to die in line of duty shows that he was not an armchair officer or zoom leader but one who was actively involved, a disciplined officer to the core.

“This is true because, within the space of having him at the helms of affairs, it was vividly clear that it was not business as usual, with the record of success that was achieved, even with the news of the killing of the head of the Boko Haram terrorist, Shekau, among others.

‘I therefore wish to express my deepest condolences to the family of the bereaved Chief of Army staff and all Military officers that died with him, with the prayers that God of all comfort and support will comfort and support these families and give them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“It is my prayers that the nation will do the needful to encourage the bereaved families that their families did not die in vain.

“May the souls of the departed Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim and those of his entourage rest in perfect peace and may God Almighty rid us of all such evil occurrences in the future”.the statement added.

