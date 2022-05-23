The much-anticipated World Economic Forum, which in recent years has been known to draw the world’s elite in global economic recovery plans, is set to hold in Davos, Switzerland. By virtue of its name, the World Economic Forum is an independent international organisation committed to improving the state of the world by engaging business, political, academic and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry.

After a two-year hiatus occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the form will this year centre around the topic of working together and restoring trust. It will be the first in person leadership event of such magnitude since the outbreak of COVID-19. This reflects the continued disruption caused by COVID-19, as well as supply bottlenecks. Pertinent topics such as global growth deceleration from 5.5 per cent to 4.1 per cent will form part of critical points of discussion.

Richard Quest, British journalist and highly esteemed news anchorand/ business editor for CNN International will be reporting live from Davos, Switzerland. Quest began his career as a trainee journalist in 1985 at BBC, joining its financial section in 1987, and moving to New York City in 1989 to become the BBC’s North American business correspondent.

