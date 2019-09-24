The Schwab Foundation, a sister organisation of the World Economic Forum (WEF), has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari’s National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIPs).

Justice Bibiye, Communications Manager, National Social Investment Office (NSIO), in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said the foundation conferred the prestigious Public Social Intrapreneur award on Mrs Maryam Uwais, Special Adviser to President on Social Investments.

Bibiye said that efforts by the Buhari administration to reduce poverty in Nigeria through its various SIPs had continued to receive thumbs up from well-meaning individuals and organisations within and outside the country.

He said Uwais and 40 other individuals selected from different countries received the award on Monday in New York in recognition of their innovative approach and potential for global impact.

“The list includes start-up founders and chief executive officers, multinational and regional business leaders, government leaders and recognised experts who are working to address social and environmental issues with innovation, in areas ranging from water purification to financial inclusion to combating hate.

“For more than 20 years, the Schwab Foundation has recognised social entrepreneurs as a new breed of leaders, values-driven, inclusive, compassionate and entrepreneurial, developing new sustainable models for business, human development and environmental initiatives – and embedded them in the platforms of the WEF.

“The 2019 awardees were formally inaugurated during the WEF’s Sustainable Development Impact Summit held on September 23, in New York, U.S.”

Bibiye said that Uwais, in a goodwill message to the global gathering, described the award as an international endorsement of efforts by Buhari”s administration to address poverty and unemployment through the faithful implementation of the N-SIPs. He said, however, that Uwais was unable to attend the event in New York.

The communications manager also quoted Uwais as saying that the recognition was a call to action for the Federal Government to commit more resources to tackling poverty.