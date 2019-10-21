Peter Anosike

A pro-women non-profit and on-political organisation, Women For Equity and Fairness Organisation of Nigeria (WEFON), has lamented decline of women in governance in Nigeria.

National Coordinator of the group, Dr. Abimbola Ajayi-Ojora, said in 2015, 5.65 per cent were given political appointment but in 2019, the figure fell to 4.17 per cent.

According to her, non-inclusion of women in governance is one of the reasons Nigeria is where it is today.

She said the recent report of poverty index showed that Nigeria has 94 million living below poverty line.

“It’s a fact that Nigeria is an endowed with abundant resources but the major problem is management and administration.

“Due to the inept management of our collective resources by the men who man every sector, many of the children in search of greener pastures run to death and great perils.

“Domestic violence is ravaging homes and women and children are always bearing the brunt.”

The WEFON leader said women majorly know where it hurts and pinch and were therefore, greatly needed in the management of the nation’s collective destiny.

“Nigeria cannot and should not continue to be presented with ‘token’ representation of women. Women not only require inclusion at every level of public decision making, it is our right; a right which if not actualised, the nation cannot be expected to achieve its optimal performance.”

She said the decline in the inclusion of women in elective and appointed public office over the years irrespective of the policy has convinced them that only an Act of the National Assembly and other legislative houses, or an outright amendment of the constitution could compel the bodies concerned to implement the affirmative action necessary for closing the enormous gender gaps in governance and public decision making.