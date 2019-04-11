Weight loss expert and Managing Director, Cambridge Weight Plan West Africa, Mrs. Eniola Karunwi, has advised individuals who suffer from certain health conditions to consider weight loss and better weight management. This call was made at a forum in Lagos.

Studies show that being overweight leads to imbalances in an individual’s hormones, which can affect overall health, ranging from issues like infertility, to improper insulin levels, low metabolism, reduced sexual drive, irregular body temperature, abnormal sleep cycles, reduced appetites and other health related issues. Studies show that hormones are the most powerful chemical messengers in the body and balanced hormones is important for good health.

Speaking on the importance of losing weight to ensure better health, Karunwi said: “It is often said that health is wealth and that is because without good health it is difficult to function in almost every area of life. It is, therefore, important that we pursue activities that will enhance good health. Sadly, many people do not recognise that excess weight affects the way body organs function and instead blame it on stress and other factors.

“Without good health, an individual will be unhappy, spend huge amounts on treatments, and can even become depressed. An effective weight loss and management plan is needed to achieve balanced hormones and consequently, overall good health.

“Cambridge weight plan is an effective solution to losing weight and maintaining it. Not only would it improve hormonal balance, it will also aid the proper functioning of other vital organs in the body. Following a healthy diet, exercising on a regular basis and engaging in other healthy activities can go a long way towards improving an individual’s health,” Karunwi added.

The Cambridge Weight Plan is a safe, low calorie diet plan and an effective weight management and lifestyle plan that fosters a healthy living. The plan consists of meal replacement shakes, soups, porridges and snack bars, which contain the daily nutritional requirement, whilst rapidly helping you burn fat.