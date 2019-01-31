Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Director, Weight and Measures Department of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mohammed Sidi, has advocated the review of the Act governing the department since the one currently in operation inherited from the colonialists is now obsolete.

Sidi also disclosed that the department can generate more than N5 billion yearly if government can provide its needs to enable it operate optimally.

The Director, who spoke in Abuja during an interactive session with the media, explained that the Weight and Measures Department would need about N1 billion to take off effectively while also requesting that the government to give it about 10 per cent retention from the revenue it generates to keep the sector afloat.

He applauded the government for recently allowing the department to employ 160 technical staff that are currently undergoing professional training as mandated by the Act, adding that they also need material support from government for equipment needed for their activities.

Sidi, who stated that the department recently commenced monitoring of Nigerian crude oil for export, a responsibility which was denied it by the authorities, added it now measures the amount of crude exported daily.

“For the past four years, we have been participating in checking the measures of crude that leave our shores to other parts of the world, which is an achievement on our side,” he said.