Former National Champion, Seldum Dickson of Kaduna State won two gold in the men’s 87kg weight category at the Champion of Champions National Weightlifting Championship in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

He won gold in the Clean and Jerk with a lift of 174kg as well as a gold in the Total 309kg while settling for a silver medal in the snatch with a lift of 135kg.

Dickson said he trained hard for the Championship adding that he passed recovered from a slight injury.

The 2014 Commonwealth Bronze medallists said he is focused on returning to the podium at next year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

He said, “I am excited about winning two gold and 1 silver at the champion of champions and I really thank God for the strength given to me during the championship.

“I promise to put up a good fight at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games and every power belongs to God. I will train hard and come back with a gold medal”.

“The Olympic Games is the biggest sporting event in the world; I see myself in Paris 2024. All I am going to do is work on how to increase my body mass to 96kg class”, he added.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.