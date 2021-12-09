(NAN)

The Nigeria Weightlifting team have won first gold medal in the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships and Commonwealth Games qualifiers in Uzbekistan.

Christopher Nwadei, Technical Director, Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday that the team would win more medals to make the country proud and fulfill their promise to the President of the Federation, Abdul Ibrahim.

“I am delighted to inform you that Stella Kingsley won Commonwealth Championships Gold medal on Wednesday.

“She currently placed 5th position at the IWF World Championships in the 49 kg Category with a successful lift of Snatch 72 kg, C/Jerk 96 kg and Total of 168 kg.

“This is just the beginning of the victory, because everyone of them is determined to return home with medals.

“I thank the President of the Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for their support and prayers,” he said.

Nwadei said the twin championship “is a qualification event for the forthcoming Commonwealth Games next year in Birmingham, England and also the IWF World Championship.”

NAN reports that a total of seven lifters are representing the country in the double Championship.

They are: Stella Peter Kingsley, 49 kg; Adenike Olarinoye, 55 kg; Rafiatu Folashade Lawal, 59 kg; Ogbonne Eze-Joy, 71 kg.

Other lifters are: Taiwo Liadi, 76 kg; Emmanuel Appah, 61 kg, and Joseph Edidiong, 67 kg.

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Championships and Commonwealth Senior Championships, which started on Dec. 7 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, is expected to end on Dec. 17..

