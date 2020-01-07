Job Osazuwa

It might have run its course on Wednesday, December 31, but to many, the last month of the year 2019 would remain indelible for a long time to come.

It was a bizarre month, a month in which many weird things happened. Indeed, some events that took place last December would not be forgotten in a hurry. They left many people in utter bewilderment.

As real as the actions were, they still appear incredible to many. Some of the odd occurrences would surely sear the memories of those close to the victims for a very long time.

For instance, how could one accept the fact that a 19-year-old boy impregnated his own mother while testing some ‘love charm’? Anyone would surely be perplexed hearing that a father of four carelessly lost his life during a sex competition with a prostitute. How about a mother conspiring with her son to kill and eat the heart of a final-year female student who was actually the man’s girlfriend? Or what could have attracted a father of 17 to impregnate his own daughter?

Daily Sun took a look at some of these weird things and many others that pierced the hearts of many Nigerians in 2019.

Father of four dies during sex competition with prostitute

Just two days to the end of the year, a 34-year-old father of four, Hyginus Achaeme, allegedly died during a sex competition with a commercial sex worker in a brothel in Ejigbo, Lagos State.

Some reports have it that the deceased checked into Graceland Brothel, located at 21, Moshalasi Street, Ejigbo, on that fateful Sunday. He had placed a bet of N50,000 with one of the commercial sex workers, identified as Amaka, on who would surrender first in the sex competition.

A friend of the deceased, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that trouble started after the deceased had boasted among his friends that he could spend two hours on a lady without getting tired. He added that while the conversation was on, one of them dared him to challenge Amaka, the commercial sex worker, who was described as a champion in the game.

Unfortunately for the man, he slumped in the seventh session of the sex contest. Amaka, as gathered, rushed out of her room to contact one of her colleagues in the brothel. They tried to no avail to resuscitate Achaeme, as he was discovered to be stone cold.

The late Achaeme, a motor spare parts dealer at Ladipo Market in Lagos, was said to have sent his wife and children to his home town in Umuapu Abosi Izombe village, in Uguta Local Government Area of Imo State, to spend the Yuletide with his parents.

The Lagos State police public relations officer, DSP Elkana Bala, confirmed the incident and described it as a sudden and unnatural death.

He said that a team of detectives was sent to the venue where the corpse was found in the room while the brothel built with planks was deserted: “The deceased was found in Amaka’s room with condom worn on his penis. The said Amaka is at large; efforts are being made to trace her. The corpse has been deposited at Mainland General Hospital, Lagos. Meanwhile, the brothel has been sealed off.”

19-year-old student impregnates own mother while testing love charm

On December 12, 2019, residents of Asaba in Delta State were thrown into confusion after a 19-year-old student allegedly impregnated his mother while testing a love charm.

The boy, popularly called Ekanem, had gone to a native doctor, who prepared a love charm for him to use on his mother and one of the matrons in the college where he was a boarding student.

The husband of the woman denied being responsible for the pregnancy during interrogation.

But the pregnant woman, while speaking to journalists, said that though she did not know how it happened, all she could say was that a young man who looked like her son suddenly found his way into her room in the wee hours. She added that the whole exercise had remained inexplicable.

Speaking at police headquarters to journalists, the suspect said: “I am deeply sorry for all that has happened, I did not mean to do this. I saw myself falling in love with her after the love charm prepared for me. I have to confess because I know by so doing God will touch her mind and I know she will forgive me.

“I suddenly found that I was making love to mum when I thought the charm will not work, and upon the revelation, I threatened to kill her and the matter was reported to the police,” he said.

Mother, son eat heart of final-year student to get rich

It was a chilling confession that might pass for the most bizarre story of the year. A final-year student of Lagos State University (LASU), Favour Daley-Oladele, was lured by her boyfriend, she was killed and her heart eaten by the boyfriend and his mother.

The search and mystery of Favour‘s disappearance ended after detectives arrested a 42-year-old self-acclaimed pastor, Segun Philip, and 23-year-old Adeeko Owolabi, for allegedly killing Favour, for money rituals.

Owolabi allegedly lured Favour to a white garment church in Ikoyi-Ile, Osun State, where he brutally murdered the girl while she was asleep using a pestle to crush her head. Thereafter, her vital organs were cut off for the ‘money-making’ concoction.

Owolabi and Favour were lovers and she was said to be looking forward to seeing the two of them becoming husband and wife in future. But her supposed future husband harboured a different agenda that would eventually end her life abruptly.

Owolabi, who was arrested by the police at Ikoyi-Ile, confessed to having connived with Philip to kill his girlfriend for rituals.

Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, explained that during interrogation Owolabi also confessed that while he used a pestle to smash his girlfriend’s head during her sleep, his pastor cut her neck. He further revealed that the pastor cut open his girlfriend’s chest, removed her heart and used it to prepare concoction for him and his mother.

Owolabi said that the financial situation of his family led him to the pastor who asked him to bring a human being for ritual. He decided to go into money ritual because things were not going well with his parents financially, especially his mother who used to be the family’s breadwinner.

Father of 17 impregnates daughter

On December 19, men of the Ogun State Police Command arrested a 42-year-old man, Taofeek Oyeyemi, for allegedly impregnating his 16-year-old daughter.

When his atrocities and the consequences dawned on him, it was gathered that Oyeyemi took the victim to a quack doctor to procure an abortion. The suspect, who wanted to cover up his shame, is said to have fathered 17 children by different women.

The PPRO said Taofeek was apprehended after his daughter reported the abortion to her mother. The police spokesperson stated that the victim had been bleeding since the abortion was performed on her.

The statement read in part: “The suspect was arrested following a complaint by the mother of the victim, who reported at the Ewekoro Police Station that her daughter, who was living with her ex-husband, informed her that she was impregnated by her father, who also took her to a quack medical practitioner for abortion.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO, Ewekoro Division, SP Rotimi Jeje, detailed his JWC section to go after the suspect and he was eventually arrested. The suspect, on interrogation, confessed to have slept with the victim several times, which resulted in her pregnancy.”

19-year-old ‘Yahoo boy’ sets girlfriend ablaze over infidelity

Another shocker in December occurred on the ninth of the month. That was the day the operatives of the Lagos State police command from Iba Division arrested a 19-year-old man, Orji Ifeanyichukwu Victor, for setting his 24-year-old girlfriend, Alabi Tolani Mariam. Her crime? The young man suspected that his older lover was having an affair with another man.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana, said the incident took place in Ojo, Lagos, where they both lived in Ifeanyichukwu’s N600, 000 per annum apartment.

The suspect, who resides at G54 Army Post Service Housing Estate, Ojo, Lagos, confessed that he used petrol to set the victim ablaze. The victim died during treatment at Igando General Hospital hours after.

“Ifeanyichukwu met the victim on February 28 through a hook-up site and she moved into his house in March. He has been into internet fraud, popularly known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ for the past three years where he gets the proceeds for renting the apartment. They have, since then, co-habited as lovers,” the police spokesman said.

Ifeanyichukwu suspected the lady of seeing another man after scrolling through her phone and reading through her chats. He also said he discovered that there were video calls between the lady and her other lover, even as he also saw the girl’s nude pictures that she sent to a man whom she spent a night with.

The PPRO noted that upon the discovery, the suspect (Ifeanyichukwu) became angry and used the petrol he kept for his generator to set her ablaze.

Man goes berserk, machetes seven, kills three in Imo

Also in December, blood flowed in Imo State when a man, identified as Chigozie Alagbaoso, alias Kpakas Chigozie, ran amok with an axe and a dagger.

While the rage went on at Umuduru Ubahohie Nnempi Autonomous community in Oru West Local Government area of the state, people living in the village scampered for safety in different directions.

But a four-year-old boy, Daniel Oleka and two other persons, including a vigilante in the area, were unlucky. They could not escape as the man pounced on them and butchered them. The three died following severe injuries inflicted on them by the man who cut them severely on the heads and necks.

Eyewitnesses stated that Chigozie, aged 29, who was a phone accessories dealer in Onitsha, Anambra State, also left seven other persons severely wounded.

The assailant’s grandfather, Mr. Kpakas Alagbaoso, was left half dead as his bald head was ripped open by the assailant. He was also said to have charged at a woman, Mrs. Chikaodi Uzoma and her three children who were mercilessly cut all over their bodies. Another woman, Mrs. Regina Orisa, got a cut on the skull.

He was however overpowered by angry youths, who set fire on him. He was later rushed to the hospital after sustaining severe burns.

It was further gathered that since he returned home from Onitsha, he had been telling everyone that he wanted to own a ‘jeep and big house’.

One of the family sources said: “On one occasion, Chigozie jumped into the well filled with water and came out on his own. When we asked him the reason for all his actions, he complained that he was being controlled remotely. We are suspecting that Kpakas Chigozie must have been under a serious spell to make him commit this kind of atrocious act,” the source said.