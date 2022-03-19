“I feel guilty when I watch how close my children are to their dad than me,” another woman who lives in Ijesha area of Lagos State told Saturday Sun in confidence. She is a mother of three and all her children were conceived with the help of other men. “I have one of the best men, but he is quite arrogant. He is too proud that on the day of our wedding, he announced that I would have children on a yearly basis. I was happy but after a year, he became restless and accused me of aborting all the children in my womb when I was single. He kept threatening to bring another woman into the house to bear children. I pleaded with him to go with me to the hospital and he refused. I was desperate be- cause at 35, I might not be able to find another husband.

“I decided to try my luck and the first man I met got me pregnant. This was how I got three children and a big party was thrown during their naming ceremonies. He is so happy and gave me anything I wanted. He loves my children and I pray that God will not allow him find out.”