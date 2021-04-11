Jasmine the temptress has been her usual crazy, lovable and sexy self, sultry Zara; razz and unpredictable, alluring Bola still doing her married lover (God forgive her and help us all), beautiful Kaycee still very churchy and shy while me; well you guys know me; trying to keep a sane mind between two gorgeous hunks (rolling eyes). It’s been a crazy year so far with the corona virus, Fulani herdsmen, PHCN (Nepa as we call it) et al but my crazy friends and their crazy life styles are just as hot, crazy and sensual as they come

My four girlfriends and I were flying high over the weekend. Razz Zara decided to treat us all to a ‘bachelorette outing’ after 7 days of ‘no men’ at a “ladies-friendly” club down town. We got there on time as only a limited few were allowed in, of course with a nose mask. All COVID protocols were followed strictly. It was a “girls only” even the staff was all female that night (except for the bouncers at the door). When the waitress arrived, Bola ordered a margarita on the rocks. “Make that two!” chimed in Jasmine, “Make that three!” copied Zara, “no reason to limit myself,” she muttered to no one in particular. “Bring a bottle of champagne for the table”, Zara squealed in excitement. I and Kaycee took chapman amidst jeers and name calling from the others, I was unperturbed. I was designated driver. Sure, I would indulge in a sip or two of champagne to toast, but that was all.

We were chit-chatting, waiting for our drinks, when I noticed the Manager raising her voice and hands to a man who had come through the front door. The woman was pointing toward the door with an exasperated look on her face. Unbelievable, some men will try anything to get in on ‘ladies only night’. Still he persisted. I wonder where the bouncer is? The man smiled and looked as though he were explaining something. Suddenly the woman relented, kissed him on the mouth and walked away. I was shocked as he slapped her on her butt as she turned away. He must be the owner or her boyfriend, I imagined. Still, how indiscreet.

Drinks arrived, along with five empty flute glasses for the champagne. The lighting was not very good but visible enough. Zara poured everyone a glass of champagne, and Bola raised her glass. “To a great friend, a happy welcome back to the luscious field of men, and …” She giggled. “Give ‘em hell!” Jasmine yelled and gave an unladylike hoot, the rest joined in except for Kaycee and myself. We all drank to the toast and then suddenly the strange man was at our table.

“I am glad you all made some racket. I might have missed you in this corner.” he smirked.

“Hi,” said Jasmine giggling. “Are you the owner of this place because Zara is having a ‘come out ball’ and should have some free drinks.”

“No, I’m not the owner, just someone looking for some action, I suppose”, he smiled in an irritatingly smug, conceited way. “Oh. Well, sorry this is a private party”, Jasmine sneered mischievously. The man just stood there awkwardly and continued to stare at us, not that I could blame him. We were dressed to the teeth and attractive to boot. “Hey gorgeous, care for some action tonight?” He asked giving Jasmine a lewd, dirty look. “Even if I wanted some as you so delicately put it not with the likes of a low life scoundrel like you, now get the f**k out of my face before I lose my temper,” Jasmine said in quiet rage,” infuriated by the man’s audacity to make ‘a pass’ at her. I heaved a sigh of relief and smiled, at least she wasn’t that far gone. “You Ladies don’t understand, I can give you good, clean illegal fun tonight,” he said bringing out what suspiciously looked like ecstasy, this is the common name for a drug called MDMA, which is usually sold as a pill or capsule, although it can also come in powder or crystal form. When sold as a pill, a logo is typically stamped on the tablet, but this is no guarantee of quality or purity. For example, two pills that look the same may have very different effects as they can have different ingredients. Drugs? This guy is crazy. We looked at him in shock