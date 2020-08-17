Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

Tragedy struck on Sunday at a popular drinking spot near Amusement park, lokoja as a welder Murtala Dare, at about 11.00 pm allegedly stabbed one Carpenter by name Lukeman Kabiru, a father of two to death

Dare was alledged to have stabbed Lukeman who came to make peace over a quarrel on the neck which led to his instant death.

According to an eye witness account. At about 11:00 pm, Dare reportedly wanted to fight a call girl for taking a customer behind a building for short service.

Dare was said to have interrupted the sex romp threatening to beat the call girl who is said to be his girlfriend

The intervention by Lukeman to stop Dare from being violent to the girl angered Dare who was alledged to have broken a bottle and stabbed Lukeman Kabiru at the neck

Dare and Lukeman are said to have been having running battles when they shared the same shop, a development that made the Lukeman to relocate to the opposite side of Dare with his furniture works.

The assailant described as highly temperamental is said to be found of collecting ₦200 for the use of the open space which night crawlers use as short time for sexual pleasure

Confirming the incident, the Kogi State PPRO said Dare was arrested in his hideouts at the back of Total Filling Station, Lokoja

According to the PPRO, investigation into the matter has already commenced as the assailant is now in police custody.