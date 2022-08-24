From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Adeleke Mamora has said that development of the welding industry is vital to the growth of the steel sector.

Dr Mamora said this when the president of the Nigerian institute of welding Mr. Solomon Edebiri paid him a courtesy , yesterday,in Abuja.

The Minister stated that the welding industry if properly developed, managed and sustained will not only create jobs for our teeming unemployed youths but will also encourage mass production and growth of the steel industry in Country.

He reiterated the government’s efforts to ensure that welding is maintained in the school curriculum particularly in technical schools adding that it will lead to overall development and sustainability of the welding industry.

Dr Mamora however, warned that meaningful achievement will not be made without synergy and effective application of principle of 5Cs which is Cooperation, Communication, Coordination, Cordiality and Collaboration in order to lift the Country to greater heights.

Earlier, the Minister of state, Chief Ikechukwu Henry Ikoh, said that to achieve rapid industrialisation, Nigerians must be trained on the skill of welding so as to avoid employing professionals from abroad.

He further said that indigenous welders must be encouraged to be thorough in their work so as to be internationally competitive.

The president of the institute Dr. Solomon Edebiri said that his institute and the Ministry have collaborated on many fronts, including the drafting of the National Institute of welding.

He informed the Minister of the establishment of a National capacity and capability development plan for welding and related skills.