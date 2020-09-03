Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has announced plans to absorb exited N-power beneficiaries into new scheme, a move it said would help them eke a living.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, gave the assurance at an interactive forum with state focal persons of the National Social Investment Programmes, yesterday in Abuja.

She said: “As we renew our commitment to the service of humanity, I will like to cease this opportunity to once again state that we have successfully exited Batch A and B of the N-Power beneficiaries in June and July respectively and we are still working towards ensuring a transition plan that will further engage or absorb them into other programmes.”

Sadiya, also promised that selection process of the Batch C N-power application will be thorough and base on merit.

“We have also received over 5 million applications from proposed N-Power Batch C and we are currently in the process of selecting the qualified beneficiaries coming into the programme.

“I assure all the applicants and Nigerians that the selection process will be transparent,” she said.

She added that, “I wish to reiterate that I have given approval for the payment of stipends for the exited beneficiaries of batches A and B up to the month of June 2020 including that of the independent monitors. Also, the final payment of stipend for Batch B is almost ready for transmission to the office of the Accountant General of the Federation for final checks and payment.

The minister appealed to state coordinators to discharge their duties diligently and not let her down.

“It is against this background that I urge everyone of you to continue to give in your best to ensure the lives of those we are called to serve are made better.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that each one of the vulnerable persons are not mere numbers or statistics but real people with dreams, hopes, aspirations and a desire to live decent lives in peace and safety,” he submitted.