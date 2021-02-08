From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta Governor, feanyi Okowa, yesterday, reaffirmed that his administration would achieve its set targets before the end of his tenure in 2023.

Okowa said his administration would continue to give responsibilities and portfolios to people with experience in governance for the attainment of a stronger Delta.

He stated this in Asaba when he inaugurated two new special advisers, Augustine Obidi and Ebikeme Clark.

The governor said he had known the appointees as grassroots politicians with considerable experience in governance and that a lot is expected from them as contributions to the development of the state.

He said Obidi and Clark had worked closely with the government and they were both grassroots politicians having contested and won elections to the local government area in the past.

“At this point in time, we are looking for men to enrich the course of governance and I believe they have their contributions to make in the improvement of governance in Delta State.

“It is on this note we thought it necessary to approve these appointments with stronger portfolios to those who have been working with the government, and I do hope, this will help to energise you to stay more committed in the contributions to government.

“I urge you to face your appointments with hard work and dedication and I hope the zeal I noticed in you will be far better with this appointment.

“It is my prayer the confidence reposed in both of you will not be lost in the course of time,” Okowa said.

Responding on behalf of the new appointees, Obidi said they identified with the governor’s vision for a greater Delta and pledged to partner the SMART team to enhance governance in the state.