Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that the State Government would support the Train 7 project of the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited because of its potential to create about 15,000 jobs and enhance the economy of the state.

Governor Wike said Rivers people were happy that the Train 7 of the NLNG will soon come on stream, because it is key to the growth of the state.

He spoke yesterday, at the Government House Port Harcourt, during a courtesy visit by the management of the NLNG.

He said: “The Train 7 is very key to the development of Rivers State. We are glad that it will soon take off. I am happy with the quantum of jobs that Train 7 will create in the State.

“However, these jobs should not be cleaners and unskilled workers. I want the NLNG to ensure that qualified Rivers people are employed when the Train 7 comes on stream”.

The governor stated that the government and people of the state would support the successful take off of the Train 7.

He commended the management of the NLNG for initiating the Community Health Insurance Scheme for Bonny Island, saying that the State government would partner with the company to achieve the objectives of the programme.

On the project initiated by the NLNG to supply cooking gas directly to the State, instead of passing through Lagos, Governor Wike assured that the Rivers Government would dredge the Iwofe waterway for that purpose.

“I will only support companies that mean well for the people of Rivers State. My business is to do good for our people, so that their lives can improve.

“Other companies should emulate what NLNG is doing in Rivers State. On behalf of the people of Rivers State, I commend the NLNG “, he said.

Governor Wike also commended the NLNG for establishing their headquarters in the State and also working to eradicate malaria.

Earlier, the Managing Director of NLNG, Tony Attah, prayed that the second term of Governor Wike would be more rewarding for the people of state.

He thanked the governor for his contribution to the development of NLNG Limited, adding that the NLNG was set to kick off the Train 7 where it is expected to spend between $6 billion and $7 billion USD by way of investment.

“The employment side of the Train 7 is that it will create about 10 to 15 thousand jobs for the people of the state. It will build the skills and capacity of the people. The final investment decision will be taken in October”.