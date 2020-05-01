General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Dr Mohammed Sanusi, has assured that the football federation will adhere strictly to the conditions set by FIFA on how beneficiary member nations are to use the financial palliatives to be disbursed.

Sanusi, speaking in a chat with brila.net, said that FIFA has always been specific with the provision of guidelines expected to be followed in the use of such financial incentives and, this, he stressed, the NFF will follow, once they get the said fund from FIFA.

He added that the NFF already has a working mechanism that ensures FIFA is in the know as to how they utilise such incentives.

“FIFA has rules and regulations, whatever they give, they will tell you how exactly they want you to spend it. So, I will tell you that whatever they give, it is going to be spent in accordance with whatever guidelines they give.

“We also have developed a system whereby even after they say do this, do that, by the time we finish, we also send it to them and say this is what we have done, is it in order, for us to go ahead?

“Once they give the go-ahead, we will do it. Rest assured that once the money is received from them, we will use it for the purpose it is meant to serve.”