From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government has assured civil servants of its determination to always reward dedicated staff, saying their diligence and commitment would not go unappreciated.

Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, stated this, yesterday, in Abuja while giving awards to seven outstanding staff of the commission – Margret Ukegbu, Abubakar Abdulrahman, Steven Medaiyedu, Aliyu Umar, Abdul Onu, Florence Popoola and Ntege Joseph.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said the gesture was the first since the creation of the commission saying such awards would spur others to put in their best knowing they too would be celebrated even when they exit the service.

While urging them to remain steadfast in their service to the nation even in retirement, she expressed delight in the uncommon conduct and hard work displayed by some of the officers she briefly worked with before their retirement.