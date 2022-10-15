From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that it would make its decision known on what would become of the case against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu soon. The Appeal Court had, in Abuja on Thursday, thrashed the case of terrorism levelled against Kanu, a decision many translated to mean his likely immediate release from detention. Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, in reacting to the Appeal Court’s decision, said Kanu was discharged but not acquitted as there are other cases against him. Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Dingyadi, briefing State House Correspondents at the end of the National Security Council meeting alongside his colleague from the Ministry of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, said what would become of the case against Kanu would be decided in coming days.

According to him, the Council was briefed and it observed that Kanu was discharged and not acquitted. He said: “The issue of Kanu has also been raised and council was briefed on the state of things on the matter. And it was observed that Kanu was discharged but he is not acquitted. So government is considering the appropriate action to be taken on the matter and Nigerians will be notified of the position that will be finally taken on the matter in due course.”