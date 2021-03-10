From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state commissioner of Police Nasiru Mohammed has said that the command will arrest and prosecute the hoodlums who burnt down the Police divisional headquarters at Etiti in Ihitte Uboma council area of Imo state.

Recall that hoodlums had on Tuesday burnt down the divisional police headquarters , the ICT department of the local government, the state High Court located within the council headquarters as well as a magistrates courts ,as a reprisal attack over the alleged killings of one Chinanu Okonkwo by the officers of the division.

The Imo Police Boss who stated this on Wednesday during an assess tour of the police divisional headquarters said that all those were involved in the arson will be arrested and prosecuted by the command.

He said : ” I came here to assess the situation and what I have seen here today is very unfortunate and the command will not this kind of destruction to continue and we are going to arrest and prosecute all those who carried out this large scale destruction of the entire police station. “

He added, ” It very is unfortunate because two wrongs cannot make a right while the command has condemned the alleged killing of one of the youths of the community. But burning down the entire divisional headquarters of the police, courts is not the solution to the problem. This is a sad situation because we also had a similar situation in both Aboh Mbaise and Obowo council areas of the state. “