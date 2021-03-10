From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri
The Imo state commissioner of Police Nasiru Mohammed has said that the command will arrest and prosecute the hoodlums who burnt down the Police divisional headquarters at Etiti in Ihitte Uboma council area of Imo state.
Recall that hoodlums had on Tuesday burnt down the divisional police headquarters , the ICT department of the local government, the state High Court located within the council headquarters as well as a magistrates courts ,as a reprisal attack over the alleged killings of one Chinanu Okonkwo by the officers of the division.
The Imo Police Boss who stated this on Wednesday during an assess tour of the police divisional headquarters said that all those were involved in the arson will be arrested and prosecuted by the command.
He said : ” I came here to assess the situation and what I have seen here today is very unfortunate and the command will not this kind of destruction to continue and we are going to arrest and prosecute all those who carried out this large scale destruction of the entire police station. “
He added, ” It very is unfortunate because two wrongs cannot make a right while the command has condemned the alleged killing of one of the youths of the community. But burning down the entire divisional headquarters of the police, courts is not the solution to the problem. This is a sad situation because we also had a similar situation in both Aboh Mbaise and Obowo council areas of the state. “
The CP also advised the leaders of the communities in the local government council to form their own vigilante groups who would partner with the police to stop this kind of situation, stressing that those who carried out the arson does not want the presence in the community.
The law of war is the Sword- either you kill the enemy or the enemy will kill you, either you defeat the enemy or the enemy will defeat you.
We this territory natives who owns the land and are more than 99% population of this natives territory have defeated fulani caliphate called Nigeria in which the six geopolitical zones are sovereign states- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, Middle Belt Republic. Hausa people, Kanuris etc. of the north must be traditional rulers, religious leaders, political office holders etc. over their God given native lands under their sovereign states. Southern natives must have democratic capacity under their sovereign states to fix their lands, economies.
Defeated fulani criminals and their thugs called military, police etc. must be eliminated on every inch of the six sovereign states. It is bloody engagement of man to man, fight to finish in Sokoto.
Every community, town, city in Igboland must be fully armed now, Slaughter defeated fulani criminals and their thugs called military, police etc. from all directions and take their weapons, Burn Down their barracks etc. and take their weapons for existence securities and freedom of Igbos under Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives. Any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for Biafra Republic of south east within Disintegrated Republics of this territory natives, must go down with defeated fulani caliphate called Nigeria. Only the Sword decides.