Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said the government would sustain the drive to industrialise the state and attract more manufacturers, especially with the inauguration of a 55megawatts (MW) independent power plant in the state.

Obaseki in a statement, said his administration would also continue with the drive to attract and support more investments in the agricultural sector to create more jobs and increase productivity in the state.

“With the 55MW CCETC-Ossiomo independent power plant, which is now operational, we will intensify our efforts to bring more industries to Edo, while we will continue to attract and support more investments in agriculture across the state,” he said.

The governor said he had signed a partnership agreement with a highly-rated software engineering company, which would culminate in the training of over 15,000 software engineers in Edo by 2025.

He said the first set of 250 young persons would come onboard into the Edo Tech Park programme by February.

“We will also explore more avenues to sustain employment creating opportunities for youths by offering them more training and apprenticeship programmes so that they can take advantage of the expansion of the private sector with the influx of new investors. We are determined to continue providing durable public infrastructure and a maintenance culture in government.”