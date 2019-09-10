Just as the Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Ukraine are getting ready to trade tackle with each other, midfielder Andriy Yarmolenko has stated the mission of the Ukrainian national team in the game.

Dnipro Arena would be the venue today, when Ukraine play host to Super Eagles in an international friendly match after they recorded an emphatic win in the Euro 2020 qualifier.

Midfielder Yarmolenko believed fans support was the real reason they were able to put up such a magnificent performance and think still possible to replicate such against the three-time Africa champion.

“Before the match against Lithuania in Vilnius, when we were going to the stadium, we saw large number of our fans were on the streets. We were even more surprised when we went out to work out and saw how many were in the stand.

“Thanks again to them. I’m sure that we will play full force against Nigeria in Dnipro, as the fans will support us. In general, I miss Ukraine, the Ukrainian fans,” he concluded.