President Muhammadu Buhari, has said developments in the Nigerian fertiliser value chain is moving the country to becoming a regional and global fertiliser powerhouse and has advised investors to look beyond short-term gains to enable them realise the immense economic and social gains available for themselves and the country.

Speaking during a virtual briefing on the progress of the Presidential Fertiliser Initiative by the President of Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association of Nigeria Mr. Thomas Etuh, Buhari appreciated the investments that have been made by Nigerians in the fertiliser sector, saying those investments have contributed in boosting rural unemployment.

The President, who expressed confidence in the leadership of FEPSAN under Thomas Etuh, noted the sustained investments by members of the Association even during the recessionary period and the COVID-19 lockdown and commended them for their sacrifices and personal commitments to the economic emancipation of Nigeria through enhanced availability of crop inputs for improved agricultural yield.

He said increased investments in the rural areas are a strong factors that have progressively helped in tackling some of the security issues the country has been witnessing, predicting that the country would witness unprecedented prosperity with sustained investments in peace-building in the rural areas. “Nigerians should be proud of the sacrifices and personal commitments you have made towards the milestones we have so far recorded. The recent recession didn’t affect your investments in this sector even when others were taking their investments outside the country.