Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said his administration will soon embark on the rehabilitation of key industrial roads as part of efforts to stimulate industrial growth in the state.

Abiodun disclosed this while addressing chief executive officers (CEOs) of companies at the state Governor’s Dialogue with business executives, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The industrial roads earmarked for rehabilitation, according to the governor, include Ilaro-Ibese, Ewekoro-Ifo and Agbara-Atan-Ota.

Abiodun said putting the roads in good shape has become imperative due to their importance to the movement of manufactured products and goods, within and beyond the state.

He said if the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is completed, the road might not be able to withstand the pressure of transporting goods through the state, hence, the urgency need to fix the three key industrial roads.

Abiodun, who informed the chief executives that his administration hinged its economic development agenda on provision of infrastructure, roads, security, power, energy and digital transformation, sought partnership with private investors to drive the economy of the state.

He added that his administration has created agencies such as Ogun State Enterprise Agency, Ogun State Partnership Office as well as planned enactment of Local Content Law, to further enhance the ease of doing business in the state.

While noting education, agriculture and healthcare will serve as the pillars of his administration, the governor said the state will take advantage of the Anchor Borrowers Programme of the Central Bank of Nigeria, to empower larger percentage of the 65,000 youths and job applicants who have registered on the Ogun jobs portal.

He assured the investors of conducive environment for their businesses and solicited their collaboration in the areas of employment and patronage of local producers for their raw materials.