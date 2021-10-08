Commissioner of Police, Niger State, Mr Monday Kuryas, has warned bandits to relocate from the state, vowing to go after them. He said 20 suspected criminals were recently arrested arms and ammunition recovered from them:

“My primary assignment is to go after the bandits, raid their hideouts, arrest them and charge them to court. I have lectured my officers to be ready to face the challenges ahead. I want to bring back the glorious days of Niger State.

“We are going to apply community policing and professionalism in our job. We need the support of the stakeholders and the community to give us useful information. This will assist us to flush out the hoodlums who are terrorising residents.

“We need the support of other security agencies as we need to work together in the task of eliminating criminals. I have warned my officers to shun corruption and illegal duties. We are going to face the business of eliminating crimes and criminalities with all our energy.

“There will be constant raiding. We will also embark on stop-and-search. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba Alkali, has directed me to bring back peace in Niger State. We will make sure people can sleep with their eyes closed.

“The police operatives arrested 20 suspected armed robbers and kidnappers in various locations. They recovered sophisticated weapons, which the criminals were using to terrorise the people. The suspects will soon be charged to court.”

