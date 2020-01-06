Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has promised that his government will build a skill acquisition centre in Isiko community within six months, where youths in Isiko will acquire skills and enhance their employablity.

The Governor said the essence is to ensure that youths of the area are gainfully employed and contribute meaningfully on a larger scale to the development of the community in particular and the state in general.

He stated this at the 2nd edition of Isiko Day held at Isiko Community in Obi-Mgboko Mbu Autonomous Community in Obingwa Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor who was elated at the massive turnout of people and the quality of the event described the people of Isiko as reliable and worthy allies noting that Isiko community alone has the highest number of journalists in the state.

“Isiko is a great community. Unarguably they have produced the highest number of journalists in Ngwa land, if not in the entire Abia State. Rt. Hon. Eziuche Ubani and his brother, Enyinnaya Appolos, have shown capacity as journalists in the state and Nigeria”, he said.

Dr. Ikpeazu who was honoured with an award as “The Friend of Isiko”, assured of his consistent support for the community.