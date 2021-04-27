Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has expressed the readiness of his administration to collaborate with indigenes of the state who are high ranking officers in the military and paramilitary, to find solutions to the issues of insecurity.

The governor equally said that his administration would be hosting the officers to motivate and celebrate their achievements.

He made this known when he received the new Brigade Commander, 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala, Abeokuta, Brigadier General Adewale Abiodun Adekoya, in his office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

Brigadier-General Adekoya is an indigene of Ogun state from Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

He emphasised that his administration would continue to put in place the necessary security infrastructure for a more robust economy and better future for the people of the state.

Abiodun, who added that his administration would continue to see any act of lawlessness, banditry, criminality as an act of sabotage against the comparative advantage of the state, declared that his administration would not rest on its oars until issues of insecurity are totally dealt with.

“We had planned that we were going to embark on an opportunity to meet all our sons and daughters that are in the armed forces, that has risen to the position of Brigadier General, actually from the Lieutenant Colonel, either in the Army, police and the Navy and seat down with them, dialogue with them, congratulate them, celebrate them and see how we can further collaborate with them and also support and motivate them.

“Let me assure you that this administration takes the issue of security very seriously; this administration has willfully gone about trying to ensure that investors come here because we are creating the necessary environment for them. We are doing that by putting the necessary infrastructure in place and the security infrastructure is very key to that, we see any act of lawlessness, banditry, criminality as an act of sabotage against our comparative advantage,” the governor said.

While commending the outgone Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Joseph Amadasun, for being a committed, dedicated, focused and reliable member of the security team of the state, charged the new Brigade Commander to be firm in his duties to the people.

In his remarks, the former Brigade Commander, Joseph Amadasun appreciated the state governor for his unalloyed support to security agencies in the state, attributing his success to the continuous support of the state governor.

Speaking, the new Brigade Commander, Brigadier-General Adekoya noted that he was highly delighted to be sent over to the state of his origin, assuring he would do his best to continue to make the state more secure for the people.

Adekoya who assured the people and government of the state that his arrival in Ogun would be the beginning of a more secure state, promised his unalloyed loyalty and service to the state.