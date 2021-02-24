From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has assured that the rehabilitation of the Lokpanta to Enugu and Aba to Rivers State boundaries of the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, would be completed by July.

Commissioning a 2.1km road constructed by the ministry at the National Institute for Nigerian Languages (NINLAN), Aba, Fashola explained that the Lokpanta axis to the Enugu border was 98 per cent completed and would be delivered before the end of April, while work on the trailer park project was ongoing.

Represented by Abia State Controller, Federal Ministry of Works, Onuoha Bede, the minister disclosed that the Aba to Rivers State boundary project was almost 40 per cent completed and would be ready before July.

He urged Abia State Government to intervene in a legal tussle that has delayed the construction of a trailer park at the Aro Ngwa section of the expressway.

The minister noted that the Federal Government decided to intervene on road infrastructure in tertiary institutions to improve the learning environment for students.

Abia Deputy Governor, Ude Oko Chukwu, who represented Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, thanked the Federal Government for enhancing the internal roads in NINLAN.

He called for intervention on dilapidated federal roads in the state, such as the Opobo-Azumini, Aba-Port Harcourt, Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene and Aba-Ikot Ekpene roads, amongst others.