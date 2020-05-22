Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman Plateau State Youth Council, Dr. Fabong Jemchang Yildam has vowed to conduct free, fair, and credible election when Plateau State Government lift up the banned on public gathering put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 Pandemic in the state.

Dr. Yildam stated this on Friday during a press conference in Jos and admitted the fact that their tenure would expired today 22 May, 2020.

He said because the Constitution of Plateau Youth Council does not provide for Caretaker, the members of the Central Working Committee, the larger house, and the Executives consulted widely for the current Excos to continue on office until when the banned is lifted.

“Today May 22, 2017, was when we came on board as Excos to pilots the affairs of Plateau Youth Council and today is May 22, 2020 which makes us three years in office.

“Under normal circumstances, we would have been gathered in a hall today to usher in a new Exco but the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the Executive order of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State which placed banned on social and public gathering made the election impossible.

“We appeal to the youths in Plateau to remain obedient, law-abiding, and calm. We want the youths of Plateau to continue to support the Plateau Youth Council, they should not loss hope; as soon as Government left up the ban on social and public gathering, the Central Working Committee will set up Electoral Committee to conduct free, fair and credible election.”

Dr. Yildam said the Constitution provides a duration for the sells of forms for 72 hours and noted that it is possible to conduct election within two weeks from the date Government will lift up banned on social gathering.

He advised youths in the state not to resort to issues that will not be in the interest of the entire youths in Plateau and called for support and understanding based on the current situation the country and the world has found itself due to the pandemic.

Dr. Yildam refuted claims made by some youths that the current Excos deliberately wanted tenure elongation from the onset and vowed to be focused in the defence of the collective mandate of Plateau Youths.