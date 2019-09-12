Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday, disclosed his administration will conduct a verification exercise to get accurate number of the state’s workforce.

The governor stated this against the backdrop in the state’s wage bill, which, he said, increased by N1 billion between March 11, when he was declared winner of the March 9 governorship election and May 29 that he was sworn in as governor.

He disclosed this during an interactive session, with civil servants in the state, which was organised in commemoration of 100 days in office of the administration.

He said the verification exercise is not to witch-hunt any worker and assured them that his administration would not punish any worker unjustly, saying the era of impunity has gone.

Makinde, who solicited the cooperation of the workers for the success of the exercise, noted that monthly federal allocation to the state was a little above N5 billion and “we are paying over N8 billion as wages every month without delay because their welfare is paramount to this administration.

“The good news is that monthly federal allocation into local government areas is above N5 billion and their monthly wage bill is a little bit above N3 billion. We can easily save N2 billion into councils account, and presently we have been able to save N8 billion.”

Makinde also promised his administration would follow due process and civil service rules in any issue pertaining to the workers.