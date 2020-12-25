From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari has restated the commitment of his administration to crush Boko Haram and all forms of criminality that have bedevilled Nigeria.

He promised to continue to support the armed forces in any way it could to help them become more effective in the execution of their mandate for the safety and security of the country.

Buhari, who spoke at the induction and commissioning ceremony of the newly acquired NAF MI-171E Helicopter and two reactivated Alpha Jets and one L39ZA aircraft, said his administration has boosted the capacity of the Nigerian Air Force by 23 brand new aircraft in recent times with more still on the way.

“These 23 new aircraft are aside from the 15 additional aircraft, including 12 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States of America and 3 JF-17 Thunder Multi-Role Fighter aircraft from Pakistan that have been procured and will soon be delivered.”

He said these were aside reactivating over 25 erstwhile unserviceable aircraft, “significantly boosting the capacity of the Service to deliver robust airpower in support of our counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency efforts.”.

He said he had released two Agusta 101 helicopters from the Presidential Air Fleet to the Nigerian Air Force to improve its tactical lift capability.

He hailed security forces for successes recorded so far, especially by restoring “some level of stability not only in Borno and Yobe States but also in Adamawa State.”

Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi (retd) said said since assumption of office Buhari has prioritised national security at the top of his agenda and part of it is reequipping the armed forces to enhance their operational effectiveness just as he called on the force to abide by the maintenance schedules of the aircraft to enable the nation get the best out of them.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, assured Mr President of the unalloyed loyalty of NAF and its readiness to relentlessly work for the protection of the territorial integrity of the country.

In a related development, President Buhari appealed to Nigerians to reinvest their trust in his administration’s determination and unwavering commitment to restore peace, security and prosperity to the country.

In his Christmas message, he reminded Nigerians of the resurgence of COVID-19

He also urged security agencies to do more to checkmate increasing incidents of security threats, especially, in the northern parts of the country as well as the entire nation in general. He further commended them for the display of tact, camaraderie, and expertise that led to the recent return of abducted schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, saying it will remain a milestone in the annals of the country.

The message read: “In Christendom, Christmas season represents joy, peace, hope, love, goodwill and imminent salvation. These worthy values which Jesus’ Advent symbolise are very much needed in our country at this time when we are confronted with diverse challenges like rising spate of armed banditry, kidnappings, insurgency, economic recession and upsurge of COVID-19 infections.

“I wish to, therefore, enjoin fellow compatriots to appropriate the hope that comes with Christmas and reinvest trust in this administration’s determination and unwavering commitment to restore peace, security and prosperity to our dear country.

“Under my watch, the Federal Government will continue to provide the needed support within available resources to the gallant members of our armed forces and security agencies as they confront threats to our citizens. While I commend them for their efforts, so far, I urge them to do more to checkmate increasing incidents of security threats, especially, in the northern parts of the country as well as the entire nation in varying degrees. Their display of tact, camaraderie, and expertise that led to the recent return of abducted schoolboys of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, will remain a milestone in the annals of the country.”

Meanwhile, in line with the prevailing protocol put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, restricting large gatherings, the president will not be hosting the usual Christmas homage by religious and community leaders in the Federal Capital Territory.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said, Buhari urged all citizens to, in line with the prescribed protocol, observe social distancing, use face masks, wash hands frequently and avoid overcrowding of public spaces, markets, shopping centres, offices and places of worship.

President Buhari equally appealed to citizens to discourage all non-essential travels during the holiday season.

